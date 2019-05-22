PASD invites you to the Sunset Soirée, a fundraising and educational event to raise funds to assist San Diego county residents who have, or are effected by, Parkinson’s disease.

Video Exercise Series For Parkinson’s Patients

FREE 7-Day Trial

ExercisesForParkinsons.com offers a collection of exercise videos specifically created for people with Parkinson’s Disease. The exercises are designed to help those with PD: improve balance, gain strength, increase flexibility and mobility, and slow the progression of their PD symptoms, through exercise. With Exercises For Parkinson’s, you are now able to get a workout in while traveling, from the comfort of your own home, and at any time of the day.

“This is a valuable service to a community of people that are motivated to move and learn new ways of moving in order to fight the progression of a debilitating disease.”
-Tracy Park, MPT

One Membership. New Videos Added Every Month. Unlimited Access to a Variety of Workout Videos.

50% of Proceeds Go To Non-Profit Organizations Supporting those Living with Parkinson’s Disease.

*Use Promo Code: PARKINSONSASSOCIATION at checkout and get 50% Off your first month.

2019 Empowerment Day – Registration Now Open!

3rd Annual Empowerment Day for Parkinson’s

Friday, November 15th, 2019

Marina Village Conference Center

1936 Quivira Way
San Diego, CA, 92109
8:45am – 3:30 pm

Good Start Program

Slated for October 24, 2019

Are you Newly Diagnosed with Parkinson’s or Interested in Learning How to Best Manage the
Disease?

Specific topics will include maintaining a positive attitude; understanding Parkinson’s; choosing a physician; common medications, care partners; importance of exercise & nutrition; benefits of physical; occupational, speech and music therapy; legal issues; research, and support services.

Tri-City Wellness Center
6250 El Camino Real
Carlsbad, Ca 92009
1:00 pm – 3:30 pm

View this video to Learn More About the Parkinson’s Association of
San Diego Good Start Program
Empowerment Day 2018!

In conjunction with its partners and sponsors, the Parkinson’s Association of San Diego holds a full day symposium each year of presentations, education and exhibits regarding Parkinson’s disease.

It is a very positive day of Learning, Sharing and Empowering one’s self and each other. This short 1:39 video captures of the essence of the November 30, 2018 Empowerment Day Event.

Videos and pictures of the speakers, their powerpoints, pictures and presentation materials follow this video and/or are posted on our website. For more information, please call 858-999-5671.

Parkinson’s Association


Until and after a Cure is Found…
Please Help Us Maximize our Support Efforts!

Parkinson’s Association of San Diego offers critical resources to thousands of individuals who are affected by Parkinson’s disease right here in San Diego County.

Your help is critical to sustain our outreach and our ability to serve the community. All contributions remain in the County to support Parkinson’s patients as well as help local caregivers and families of those in need.

Gala
Parkinson’s Association

October 6, 2018

A HUGE thank you to all who contributed to the success of the “Knock-Out” Parkinson’s gala on Saturday, October 6 at the Birch Aquarium in La Jolla. The event was an overwhelming success. Keynote speaker Rasheda Ali gave an inspiring presentation to the overflow crowd of over 330 attendees.

CBS Channel 8 News Anchor Carlo Cecchetto, emceed the evening that included tributes to Dr. Dee Silver for a Lifetime Achievement and several other San Diego Parkinson’s Community leaders. The live and silent auctions added to the excitement of the evening.

Empowerment
      for Parkinson’s

November 30, 2018

Parkinson’s Association of San Diego, in conjunction with its partners and sponsors, holds a full day of presentations, education, and exhibits about Parkinson’s disease. Come for a fun day of Learning, Sharing and Empowering yourself and each other. Videos, pictures and presentation materials for previous events are available.

Fox Sports
Rock Steady Boxing

Announcements

Partners

Challange Center

Challenge Center provides skilled physical therapy, specialized fitness, and wellness programs to rehabilitate, increase independence, and improve the quality of life for individuals with severe physical disabilities, their families, and caregivers.

With its licensed staff, physical therapy and assisted fitness programs, and state-of-the-art equipment; Challenge Center surpasses every goal by providing the continuum of care often missed by other limited resources.

AudAbility Music Therapy

MusicWorx provides multiple opportunities for patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s, their families, and Care Partners through AudAbility.

AudAbility is a music therapy protocol that focuses on increasing quality of life, improving speech and breath control, maintaining motor movement, and so much more!

Alzheimer’s San Diego

The Parkinson’s Association of San Diego maintains a partnership with Alzheimer’s San Diego.

Rock Steady Boxing

“Rock Steady Boxing (RSB) enables people with Parkinson’s to fight their disease by providing non-contact boxing-style fitness programs that improve their quality-of-life and sense of efficacy and self-worth.

Recent studies also suggest that intense exercise programs may be “neuro-protective,” actually working to delay the progression of symptoms.

National Parkinson’s Organizations

Thanks To Our Sponsors and Partners

