Video Exercise Series For Parkinson’s Patients

ExercisesForParkinsons.com offers a collection of exercise videos specifically created for people with Parkinson’s Disease. The exercises are designed to help those with PD: improve balance, gain strength, increase flexibility and mobility, and slow the progression of their PD symptoms, through exercise. With Exercises For Parkinson’s, you are now able to get a workout in while traveling, from the comfort of your own home, and at any time of the day.

“This is a valuable service to a community of people that are motivated to move and learn new ways of moving in order to fight the progression of a debilitating disease.”

-Tracy Park, MPT

50% of Proceeds Go To Non-Profit Organizations Supporting those Living with Parkinson’s Disease.

